Abbott Elementary season 4 premiere date confirmed!

As of right now, there is no real reason to worry about an Abbott Elementary season 4 premiere date over at ABC. The network has gone out of their way now to make the news official!

In a statement today, it was made 100% official that we’re going to be seeing the Quinta Brunson comedy back on Wednesday, October 9 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time. This is perhaps a little bit later than a lot of people expected but at the same time, there could be advantages to it. Take, for starters, the potential that it has now to air a lot of episodes without as many interruptions.

As for the strange timeslot here, the reasoning for that is tied very-much into the decision to use The Golden Bachelorette as the lead-in for this season. It does remain to be seen whether or not this will help the show’s ratings in the long-term, but we’d also argue that it does not really need the help at all. Just remember for a moment that Abbott Elementary is one of the biggest critical and commercial success that ABC has at this point, and we tend to think that it is one of those series that could end up being around for however long that the parties involved want it to be.

So now that we have a new premiere date for the new season, when are we going to be getting some more details? Well, the hope at the moment here is that we’re going to be seeing a promo or something by the end of August or early September. That could at least set the stage for some stories moving forward, but we don’t think that the powers-that-be are going to disclose everything in advance. Why would they, especially when you consider the way that the new season ended for Janine?

What do you most want to see moving into Abbott Elementary season 4 at ABC?

Also, what do you want in the first preview? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







