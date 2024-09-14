NCIS: Origins season 1: Mark Harmon narrates new trailer

As you get yourself prepared to see the premiere of NCIS: Origins on October 14, why not check out the new trailer? This one certainly leaves you with a lot to think about.

One of the big questions that we’ve had for a while now is why this show exists, especially with Mark Harmon narrating the series as the older version of Gibbs. He’s not the sort of guy who likes to tell stories, especially after his past. By virtue of that, there is a line that he states close to the end of the trailer (watch at TVLine): “This is a story I don’t tell.” So why is he doing it? Is this all connected to a case in some way? We hope that the show gives us a good answer on this early on and doesn’t do the Young Sheldon thing, where we were forced to wait until the final episode to realize that this was all about a memoir that title character was airing.

Aside from this mystery, the actual action in Origins appears to be top-notch, with Austin Stowell doing what he can to play a younger version of Harmon’s character in the early days of his career as a “Navy cop.” There are actually a few moments where he is reminiscent of Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in addition to Harmon; yet, unlike Reacher Gibbs is going to be learning more and more to fit into a team. we know that he has his rebel instincts, but he could not just lean into those all the times in his early days. He had to figure out a way to show his value and continue to contribute towards the end goal of making sure justice was served.

Of course, Gibbs is not the only character from the flagship NCIS turning up on this show — not only are young going to see a younger Mike Franks, but also Gibbs’ father, played on this show by none other than Longmire alum Robert Taylor.

Related – Be sure to get some more information now on the NCIS: Origins premiere right now

Are you more excited to see NCIS: Origins based on the latest trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







