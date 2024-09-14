FROM season 3 video: Harold Perrineau, cast offer ‘advice’

With the premiere of FROM season 3 coming to MGM+ in just over a week, isn’t it nice to have a lot of promotion right now? This is arguably the most important show that the network / streamer has, mostly in terms of critical acclaim and also the people who are frequently discussing the show all over the globe.

Sure, the title doesn’t exactly give much away when it comes to what the show is about — but so much of the thrill comes from watching it! If you are not aware of the show, it stars the incredible Harold Perrineau and revolves around a number of people trapped in a mysterious community where monsters roam at night. Whenever it appears as though they start to get a step closer to solving the mystery of where they are (or having hope for the future), something else awful happens. It is a horror series that carries with it the endorsement of Stephen King and many others.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

So, to better prepare you for the start of the new season, why not share some advice from the cast? If you head over to the link here, you can see Perrineau and a number of the show’s other performers discuss how to stay safe at night, whether it be watching the show or living in the community known affectionately online as Fromville. There are some valuable tips in here — close the blinds, don’t open the door, or have a talisman nearby. You have to do whatever you can to keep the monsters at bay!

As for what exactly these monsters really are, we got a small sense in season 2 courtesy of Smiley — and yet, there are still so many other questions. Even if Boyd was able to defeat one of them, that doesn’t mean it is easy to take out the rest. Also, there are other problems ahead in season 3, including a massive food shortage.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on FROM season 3, especially the premiere

What are you most eager to dive into as we prepare for the FROM season 3 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







