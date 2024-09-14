Tulsa King season 2 premiere video: Meet Bigfoot?

Are you ready for the Tulsa King season 2 premiere to arrive on Paramount+ in a matter of hours? We know that for those of you who watched the show on streaming, it has been an especially long wait. (Of course, that’s not exactly the case for those who just finished the first season on CBS.)

We know that one of the big cliffhangers at the end of season 1 was Dwight’s arrest — so how is he handling it? Well, there’s a chance that he may not even be locked up anymore…

If you head over to TVLine right now, you can see a sneak peek from the first episode that features Sylvester Stallone’s character striking a deal with a guy named Bigfoot — and it certainly does not look like he’s locked up. Is this a shock? Hardly, mostly because this series is much less exciting if Dwight is spending the bulk of his time behind bars. You want him in the thick of things, causing chaos and working to build his empire.

As many of you may be aware at this point, the new season is going to be stuffed full of a lot of drama across the board. We’re going to have a chance to see new additions including Frank Grillo and Neal McDonough, which certainly works to ensure that there are multiple people squaring off against the cast almost at all times. We certainly think that the show is better off when there notable foes and you have a lot of people floating around in morally-ambiguous spots.

The only thing that we would say with greater confidence is simply this: Don’t expect anything to be toned down moving forward. Odds are, Tulsa King is going to be just as big, bold, and chaotic as what we saw the first time around.

