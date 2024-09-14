Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire team up for 2024 poster

In just over a week, you are going to have a chance to see Chicago Med season 10, Chicago PD season 12, and Chicago Fire season 13 arrive.

So, how can we all celebrate now? Well, for starters, there is a new key art to check out above! This is one that gives you a quick look at a lot of the major characters for all three of the dramas — but far from all of them. We certainly are not shocked that Severide is front and center here, given that Taylor Kinney is one of the longest-tenured people across all of the shows. Meanwhile, you also have two other long-term characters present here in Voight from PD and then Goodwin from Med.

Now, we would love nothing more than to confirm that these three shows are going to be coming together for a crossover event soon; alas, nothing has been confirmed there. That basic answer that we’ve gotten time and time again on these shows is that crossovers are always possible, and we know that everyone behind the scenes is aware of the fact that it’s been a long time since we saw a big one. There are just a lot of logistical challenges that go into making this work.

In the short-term, let’s just remind you that one of the goals for all of these shows will be resetting themselves early on. Chicago Med has a new showrunner, Chicago Fire no longer has Voight, and Chicago PD has to prepare for a world now without Hailey Upton. Transitions are not always easy on some of these shows and yet, this franchise is probably more prepared for them than a lot of them out there. After all, consider a lot of the changes that they’ve gone through already.

