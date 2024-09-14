Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, September 14, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you do want more of the late-night show, then you may be aware already of some recent headlines.

After all, the past few days have 100% been eventful. The exciting news is that Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim & Jane Wickline are all joining the show has featured players heading into the landmark season 50. However, Chloe Troast is departing after just one season, and this comes on the heels of both Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney also departing. Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker are now officially main cast members, which often happens after two or three seasons on the job.

So it’s true that we have all of this news about the show and yet, still no new episode tonight. The hiatus is near the end and yet, we’re not there as of yet. Luckily, things are going to change in the weeks to come and there is a ton to be excited about, whether it be a new host, some political sketches, or just the show’s typical creativity. The 50th season also probably means that we’re going to see more tributes than usual, which is 100% something that we’re welcoming with open arms.

As for why there are so many changes entering the season, the simplest answer is just that this is the way of things with this show. It has been that way forever, so why would we start to think that it is going to be any different here? We will admit, though, that we thought entering the milestone that there would be less turnover and the series would run it back. Unfortunately, sometimes things just don’t go according to plan for a myriad of different reasons.

Related – Chloe Troast indicates it was not her choice to leave Saturday Night Live

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live when the show returns to NBC?

Also, what do you think of the changes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







