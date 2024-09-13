The Old Man season 2 episode 3 promo: Is Dan Chase alive?

Next week you are going to see The Old Man season 2 episode 3 arrive — so what more can be said about it now?

Well, for starters, let’s just go ahead and say that this is an episode that should offer up a little bit of closure on one subject: Dan Chase’s fate. Was he really shot as the first two episodes made it seem? Well, in a word, no — FX’s promo for what lies ahead more or less gave that away. He is still alive but beyond just that, Emily is now back with them.

As a matter of fact, you can argue that the story moving forward is about to be significantly more complex than what we saw in season 1, mostly as it dives into the true nature of who is good versus who is not. A good bit of season 1 focused on the idea that Hamzad was some sort of terrible villain … but did the first two episodes complicate things more? You’ve got everything going on at the village now versus their opposition, and this could be a huge part of what lies ahead. It certainly seems like if nothing else, the characters will be staying behind and working to ensure that there is a measure of safety.

At the same time, the promo for what’s ahead (for the season in this case more so than just the next episode) raised another question as to who the “Old Man” at the center of the show really is. It could be Chase or Harper, but it may also be their own former boss … a father figure as well.

Oh, and if you are wondering about Zoe, rest assured that she will be back in some form…

Related – Get some more thoughts on The Old Man season 2 and the events of the premiere

Where do you think we are going to see things go as we prepare for The Old Man season 2 episode 2?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







