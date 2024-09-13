The Old Man season 2 premiere: Is Dan Chase dead?

We knew entering the season 2 premiere for The Old Man on FX that there would be a lot of drama — and yet, the show still surprised us.

How so? By at least making us think that a significant character was written off by the end of the first episode in Dan Chase. Jeff Bridges’ character wakes up and sees who he thinks is Hamzad standing over him with a weapon. The camera then pans away as we hear a gunshot off-screen.

Because of the way in which this episode was shot, there are a lot of possibilities still out there when it comes to what lies ahead. Yet, it is still hard to imagine that The Old Man is interested in killing off its biggest star right after the first episode. Things may not appear to be what they seem, though you can easily imagine that Hamzad has a significant grudge against Chase. Remember that Emily is Hamzad’s biological daughter, and she was taken from him in the past. In the second episode tonight, Emily actually learned who her father was.

Of course, there are some other interesting scenarios to consider here. Take, for example, the idea here that Hamzad has another purpose to keep Chase alive — is it to threaten him, or acquire information? We know that he is, at the moment, working with some really powerful people…

Also, here is where we remind you that Harold Harper was right next to Chase at the moment that he was “shot.” With that, you could easily argue that he is the victim here instead.

If you were hoping for an answer in episode 2…

Well, you didn’t get one. Instead, the entirety of this installment was focused instead on Emily and her journey after being captured. It ended right after the gunshot in the premiere, and with Emily walking into that cave.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

