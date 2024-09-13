Pachinko season 2 episode 5 spoilers: A new fight

We know that Pachinko season 2 so far has been plenty emotional; however, moving forward it may feel that way more so than ever.

After all, consider the specific events around World War II that the show is going to be diving into. The war impacted families all over the globe in a wide array of different manners, and it is worth remembering now more than ever that this is an international show with a large scope. It is going to allow you to see a lot of events play out through different voices.

Want to learn more about what’s to come here? Below, you can check out the full Pachinko season 2 episode 5 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

The family’s fight for survival begins anew as WWII reaches the home front. A surprise figure thwarts Solomon’s perfect plan.

Perhaps the craziest thing that we have to remember at this point is that we have already reached the halfway point this season — how in the world did we make it here so fast? That’s a hard pill to swallow and yet, here we are. The remainder of the series is sure to ratchet up some of the drama and emotion.

One other thing that needs to ratchet up a little bit? The attention and the viewership. Even though we are aware that Pachinko does have a pretty loyal following, at the same time it is not getting the mainstream attention of some of the other Apple TV+ shows. Some of that may be due to the wait between seasons. Of course, another part may be due to the simple fact that there are a lot of shows and options out there and because of that, it is even harder to stand out from the pack. Here’s to hoping the remainder of this season manages to bring things to another level.

What do you most want to see moving into Pachinko season 2 episode 5 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







