Dancing with the Stars 33: Show EP on Jenn Tran casting

The premiere of Dancing with the Stars 33 is coming to ABC in a little over a week — leading up to it, is Jenn Tran a favorite?

Let’s just put it like this: At this point, we tend to think that she has to be considered that. It is true that at present, we have no real idea how she is going to fare as a dancer. Yet, at the same time it is easy to say that a ton of the public will be rooting for her. After all, not only was she dumped in a pretty awful fashion by Devin on The Bachelorette, but the producers did her pretty dirty by sitting out there to watch the proposal. It was all so bad that the ballroom show added her last minute, presumably in an effort to give her a better ending to her ABC story.

Speaking to Variety, showrunner Conrad Green noted that originally, they had a set number of contestants on board before adding Jenn at the last second:

We usually have a number in mind. Jenn Tran came on at the very last minute, but we thought her story was so interesting from the low she had just suffered. She literally walked out of that studio [on “The Bachelorette” aftershow] into a car, drove straight to Burbank and the next day was our title shoot. It was nuts! We weren’t setting out to have 13, but if the right person comes up, we can make it work. We’re a flexible, live show, and we can adapt. I think a lot of people are really rooting for Jenn and want to see her bounce back, see what she can do. It’s been great at helping her get over the trauma of what she just went through. We’re delighted to be able to give her something positive to get her teeth into. But yeah, we’re flexible when it comes to numbers. We will go where the talent takes us!

One thing that we will say is that Jenn has a great partner seemingly in Sasha Farber — many of his past celebrity partners have nothing but great things to say about him, and that is always a good sign.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

