Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, September 13, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? You most likely know already that the final batch of episodes are coming — and soon, no doubt!

Now, here is the bad news: “Soon” does not mean tonight. There is no new installment of the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg on the air until we get around to Friday, October 18. There are eight episodes still to go, and we imagine that all of themes that you’ve come to know and love will be there.

Want to know more about Blue Bloods coming up — or, at least the first episode back? Then we suggest that you check out the synopsis below:

“Life Sentence” – The Reagans’ professional lives converge when an allegation of jury tampering against Erin intertwines with Danny and Baez’s homicide case and Eddie’s bond to a child murder witness; Frank clashes with his friend and confidant Archbishop Kearns over the death penalty; and when Jamie’s car is stolen, he joins forces with his nephew, Joe Hill, to recover it. Stacy Keach, Peter Hermann and Will Hochman guest star on the 14th season, part two premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do think that there’s a lot in here that could carryover to the remainder of the season, especially when it comes to Jamie hopefully patching things up with Joe. Remember that these two have not exactly spent a lot of time together as of late and have been at odds. Let’s patch it up!

Also, we are pretty excited about the fact that we are going to get more of both Kearns and also Jack within this episode — let’s hope this is a recurring-character trend that lasts moving forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

