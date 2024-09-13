Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, September 13, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We’ve started to get more insight about the show’s return and of course, that leads to more anticipation.

Unfortunately, none of these means that the series is about to be on the air, at least not yet. The firefighter drama is not coming on tonight, and instead the plan is for it to be back on Friday, October 18. This season will have more episodes than what we saw in season 2, and it is going to pick up almost immediately where the finale left off. As it turns out, Bode leaving Gabriela’s wedding was not the only major event that transpired!

If you want to get a little more insight right now on what is to come, we suggest that you check out the full Fire Country season 3 premiere synopsis:

“What the Bride Said” – In the midst of Gabriela and Diego’s wedding, a helicopter crash ignites chaos and the team immediately jumps into action to stop fires and help victims, on the third season premiere of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Will the wedding actually still happen? For the time being, that is something that we do still have to wonder about here — and beyond that, whether or not the wedding is actually going to lead to Gabriela getting married. That may sound strange to say, but she may decide given everything that is happening that the timing just isn’t right for it anymore! Or, she could determine that her feelings are changing and that turns the tide in a different manner. There’s a lot that could transpire.

