Grey’s Anatomy season 21 spoilers: Jesse Williams returns!

At this point, it feels pretty clear that the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere is poised to feature a number of important events. Take, for starters, a mad scramble to figure out hospital staff after Catherine Fox fired a ton of people last season!

Is there going to be a shortage of doctors at the Grey Sloan? It feels like this is at least the driving force behind Sydney Heron’s return. Now, we should note that this will not be the only super-familiar face who is coming back to the hospital…

If you head over to People Magazine, you can see a promo that features Jesse Williams back as Jackson Avery. He’s made a number of appearances since his departure as a series regular, and it does make sense that he continues to return in some way. After all, remember all of the work that he’s done at the foundation, and of course the relationship he has with Catherine.

Will there be other surprise returns throughout the season? We sure hope so. We’re just glad to see Jesse back here given that we’re still somewhat confused about how his absence has been handled over on Only Murders in the Building. It really just feels like they decided his character wasn’t needed there and moved on.

As for some other news…

Check out the key art above! This has to be one of the most densely populated posters in terms of cast members, with the OG cast members Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson front and center. There are also people in this including Scott Speedman who is not even around full-time.

Personally, we do tend to think that this is just a reminder that Grey’s Anatomy is going to more of a committee approach moving forward, as much of the cast will not be around in every episode.

Related – Want to learn more specifics about the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere now?

What are you the most interested in seeing right now entering the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







