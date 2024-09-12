Dexter: Original Sin premiere date, new teaser revealed!

We’ve known for a while that Dexter: Original Sin is going to be coming to Showtime this December but now, we’ve got another slice of news!

Today, the folks at the network / Paramount+ revealed that on Friday, December 13, you are going to be seeing the series arrive. It is a prequel that is smartly stressing the involvement of Michael C. Hall from the get-go as a narrator; basically, it is going to be both familiar and new at the same time. There are ten episodes that comprise the first season.

If you want to get a few more details for what lies ahead, check out the full logline:

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Golden Globe® winner Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Meanwhile, if you head over to the link here, you can see a teaser that emphasizes nostalgia and style more so than anything else. The series is trying to evoke the era a little bit in the teaser, while also emphasizing a lot of its stars. It may feel almost too lighthearted for a show about a serial killer but at the same time, even the original Dexter had a bizarre sense of humor in its own right. That’s certainly not something that we can forget about now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

