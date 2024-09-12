Big Brother 26 spoilers: Was Quinn Martin evicted?

We will start things off by saying the following: The eviction of Quinn Martin on Big Brother 26 felt inevitable entering tonight.

After all, there was pretty much zero evidence that he was going to stay based on what we saw on the live feeds the past few days. Last night in particular was pretty depressing — while he did campaign at times to stay alive, there were also some long stretches that felt like a funeral for someone who was still in the game (and not in a Dan sort of way). Quinn knew he didn’t have a lot of votes. Sure, Leah and Angela had reasons to keep him, and there were actual logical reasons to do so — T’kor, Rubina, and Kimo are a strong three who rely on each other. Why do you want to keep these people all in the game? What good does that really do? Leah and Quinn are close and yet, she’s talked smack about him for months.

The AI Arena is over; with that, there was not a lot of drama that would precede the elimination tonight. It really just came down to what sort of speech we would get. Kimo’s goodbye this time around was far less emotional than last time, probably because he knew he was going to be safe. Meanwhile, Quinn addressed Chris O’Donnell as Kangaroo Jack and talking about how much he loved the show. He did his best!

However, the odds were never in Quinn’s favor here. He did get votes of support from both Angela and Leah but in the end, this was a 4-2 vote to get him out. He called them all “lame” in jest on his way out the door — and with that, he got to meet Kangaroo Jack himself. You could tell that he was pretty upset about the end result of this, which isn’t a shock given that he loves the game.

