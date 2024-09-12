BMF season 4 premiere date: A September 2024 update

What are the chances that we get a BMF season 4 premiere date between now and the end of September?

Well, it does feel like the first thing we really should do here is note that the demand is 100% out there for more of the show and also for good reason. This has proven itself to be one of Starz’s more successful programs and with that, of course we should want more!

Now, as for whether or not that is going to happen in the near future, let’s just say that we have our fair share of concerns. For starters, it seems like season 4 only wrapped filming recently, which means that there is probably still a lot of work to be done from an editing point of view here. Also, remember the fact that Starz has historically taken their time when it comes to putting episodes on the air after they are done. Because the last BMF season aired in March, we do tend to think that it will not be until the spring or summer of next year before we start to see the series back.

With this, the odds of us getting a premiere date announcement in September are slim to none. At this point, we’d be shocked if we were to hear much of anything at all! This is a series that we’ll probably get more news on either at the end of this year, or within the first few months of 2025. There is no reason to think otherwise.

The other large question that we’re left to wonder about here is rather simple: Is there a chance that we’re going to hear more news about spin-offs in the near future? We do know that there was conversation on that at one point, so why have things grown so quiet? Is it because there is still planning happening behind the scenes here?

Do you think we are going to hear more about a BMF season 4 premiere date in the near future?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back here to get some more updates.

