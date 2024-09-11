Law & Order season 24 poster highlights new additions

With the Law & Order season 24 premiere coming to NBC on October 3, isn’t it worth seeing a new poster featuring the cast?

If you look above, you can see a first-look image featuring the entirety of the new cast. The headline here is that this is one of the first official looks we have at ER / The Affair alum Maura Tierney, but at the same time there are a lot of additions from last season in here, as well — take Reid Scott and Tony Goldwyn. This is a series that has radically reinvented itself over the past year or so, and now has a different group of people leading the charge.

Of course, what is so smart about these additions, including also Mehcad Brooks from a little ways back, is that these are all people who have their own followings. There are going to be those who watch the show out of fondness for Law & Order brand alone, but you do always want to do whatever you can to try and expand beyond that. The more that we see opportunities for the series to do that, the better — it may be the key to its continued longevity, not that this may be some huge concern given the number of records that this show has shattered already.

Now, remember that in the new season, you will see at least one crossover with Mariska Hargitay — meanwhile, it goes without saying that there will be some case ripped from the headlines. Wolf Entertainment knows better than anyone how to make a procedural show successful, and they will likely adhere to that while also finding a couple of ways to twist things and surprise you here and there, a show like this is always going to be about delivering on a combination of things.

Related – Learn more about Hargitay’s upcoming Law & Order appearance

What do you most want to see on Law & Order season 24?

How do you think the show will separate itself from the pack? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







