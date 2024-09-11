Only Murders in the Building season 4 video: The trio talk Emmys!

With a new episode of Only Murders in the Building season 4 on the air this week, why not celebrate with more from the cast?

Last night, the oh-so-famous trio in Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk a lot about the season — and also how they would react to potentially losing Emmys.

So why even talk about this? Well, the simplest answer we can give right now is that all three actors are likely aware of the fact that they are underdogs in their respective categories. The Bear is expected to dominate in a lot of spots, which is of course divisive given that some out there do not even consider it a comedy at all. You can watch the full video here, and the reactions that all three of them have particularly amusing.

One of the big things that is so great about watching these three together at this point is that you can see just how much that they have a comfort level and respect for one another. Sure, that’s been there to some extent for a while, but there’s even more of a natural rapport. Selena is clearly more comfortable riffing and roasting the guys now, and they also clearly have a friendship that is apparent even off-screen. It is also noteworthy that the show keeps getting renewed, and that is a pretty clear sign to us that they all are very-much enjoying being a part of this larger operation together.

