NCIS season 22 premiere spoilers: EP on state of Knight, Palmer

With the NCIS season 22 premiere coming to CBS in just over a month, now feels like the perfect time to address the following: What is happening with Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer? Are the two together despite the distance, or are they now completely on their own?

If you have not heard already, Katrina Law will be present within the premiere, but not in Washington DC. The writers are going to play out the twist, at least to a certain extent, with the character out on the West Coast. We’ll just have to see if she stays out there, and what else could be happening as we move forward.

To get a few more details on the premiere, go ahead and check out what show boss Steven D. Binder had to say to TV Insider:

It’s months later. Knight’s on the West Coast [in her new job as chief REACT training officer]. They’ve settled into the new normal of not being together. Jimmy is dating. We’re going to learn a little bit about that. He’s been busy as a single man; that will make an appearance in the most inopportune time. [In the premiere] Knight encounters a very serious problem involving her skills as a hostage negotiator. There’s certain things you never do, and that’s what [she] does. As a result, her and Jimmy are going to get a chance to have part two of the conversation that we didn’t see in the finale. There’s a Part 3 to that conversation that we’ll see in Episode 4…

So, for now, it certainly seems like their relationship is not what it was … but will it be that way forever? We do think that there’s still hope for them, but we’re not too shocked that the writers are going to let this linger for at least a little while.

Related – Learn some other insight on the NCIS season 22 premiere and what to expect

What do you most want to see for Knight and Palmer during the NCIS season 22 premiere?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







