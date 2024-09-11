9-1-1 season 8 spoilers: A Buck, Eddie update

The 9-1-1 season 8 premiere is coming to ABC in a little over two weeks. Are you ready for what lies ahead here?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that there are reasons aplenty to be excited about the future of the show at the moment. For starters, you have that crazy storyline that is all about bees. Beyond just that, you’ve also got the story that is happening here when it comes to Buck and Tommy’s relationship. Is there an actual chance that this ends up lasting for some span of time? At the very least, we know that the two will be picking up this season in a good place.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, show boss Tim Minear confirms that for at least the early part of the season (which takes place shortly after season 7), the two are still in a great spot:

We see that they’re more comfortable together … We’d definitely call them a couple. Obviously they’re comfortable hanging out with Eddie, but when you couple with somebody, it takes up some of your time, so that also leaves Eddie a little bit out in the cold. Well, not out in the cold, but Buck doesn’t have as much free time as he did before, let’s put it that way.”

In general, we would argue that Eddie is going to face more struggles coming up than almost any other character and at this point, we have a hard time knowing how else to really describe it. This is someone who no longer has Christopher living with him, so he is not going to be able to find any sort of cure for his inherent loneliness at home. With this being the case, let’s just say that we are both intrigued and unsure how he will come with having so much more time on his hands.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

