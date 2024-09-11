Bridgerton season 4 spoilers: Sophie Baek news confirmed

As rehearsals begin for Bridgerton season 4, we come bearing some grand confirmation about a super-important character.

Today, Netflix confirmed officially that Yerin Ha of Halo fame has been brought on board as Sophie, but there is also a slight change when it comes to her name. Rather than be Sophie Beckett as she was in the source material, Benedict’s new love interest is now Sophie Baek.

As for what to expect from this character in general, Netflix says that “she has been forced to spend much of her life working as a maid for the most demanding employer in the ton. But the resourceful Sophie always finds a way to persevere through her circumstances — which will drastically change after she disguises herself to attend Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball and meets Benedict Bridgerton.”

Of course, we are pretty excited to see what lies ahead here with Benedict– after all, how can we not? There is so much to be excited about in general with him, given that he’s had such a complicated role to be where he is now. This is someone who clearly has a big heart but at the same time, is battling a ton of self-doubt about himself. This is something that has plagued him in past relationships, but we do at least think that he is now in a position where he is ready to love someone. Let’s just hope that this is every hit as romantic of a story as we anticipate.

If you want something more to cling onto over the next several months, watch a new video featuring the actress over here. Alas, it does not appear the show will be coming back until 2025 — get set accordingly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

