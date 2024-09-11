The Chi season 7 premiere date: A September 2024 update

At some point between now and the end of September, are we going to get a season 7 premiere date for The Chi? What about other details on what lies ahead?

Well, the first thing to note here is that if you do want more of the show, we’re unfortunately going to be stuck waiting a while. Given that the sixth season wrapped up not that long ago, Showtime doesn’t have to feel any pressure rushing the next chapter along. There is not going to be a premiere-date announcement this month, and we’d be shocked if one is revealed this year. The next batch of episodes will air in 2025, so you don’t have to worry about that.

Anyhow, it looks like season 7 is going to be coming to Showtime next year, and it certainly feels already like it’s going to be a game-changer in so many ways. After all, Douda is gone — the entire power structure could be somewhat different! Exploring that is going to be interesting, but at the same time so will some of the emotional stories featuring key characters that you have come to know and love.

If there is any news that could be revealed this month, we imagine it will be tied to casting or the like. We do wonder still if season 7 could be the final one, as we are nearing the point now where a lot of shows start to wrap things up. However, we’d be a little bit stunned if an official announcement came out on that at any point in the super-near future. If the end is near, we tend to think that would be revealed closer to a start date.

(In somewhat related news, did you see Beyonce say that The Chi is one of the shows she actively watches?)

