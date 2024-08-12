The Chi season 7: Lynn Whitfield promoted to series regular

If you wanted another reason to be excited entering The Chi season 7 on Showtime, here it is: Lynn Whitfield has been promoted!

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, you are going to see the actress come back to the series full-time in the role of Rob’s mother Alicia. Given the way in which season 6 ended, it is fair to say that she could have vengeance on her mind. After all, Nuck killed Rob in that episode — in addition to also taking out Douda, one of the most notorious adversaries in the history of the show for a while.

Whitfield has already done a great job in her scenes on The Chi, and she certainly came onto this show with a rather big audience in her own right. Remember the work that she did on Greenleaf? We’re still bummed that a much-discussed spin-off of the OWN drama has yet to materialize, especially since it did feel like there was still a certain amount of meat on that bone.

Now, of course comes a pretty long wait to see when season 7 actually does materialize. At the moment, it is our sentiment that the season could be coming on at some point next year and with filming already underway, we are at least hoping that this is not going to be some extremely long break. It remains to be seen whether or not this will be the final batch of episodes on Showtime and yet, we are entering it with the expectation that this could theoretically be possible. Personally, though, we love that this drama feels like an ever-changing and evolving world, and we would love to see it around for many more years.

Related – Get some more news on The Chi right now, including the latest premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see moving into The Chi season 7, especially for Lynn Whitfield?

Are you still hoping for a Greenleaf spin-off? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







