The Chi season 7 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Do you want to get The Chi season 7 on the air in the relatively near future? It’s pretty easy to understand why, especially since a good chunk of the season 6 finale could be viewed as a reset. With Douda finally out of the picture, what does the rest of the story look like? A lot of familiar faces still remain, but their stories can now take some turns into relatively unknown places.

Now, let’s just go ahead and get to the good and bad news. First and foremost, let’s be positive here in noting that work for the seventh season is already underway, and 100% it is nice to not have to worry about that! Unfortunately, we also know that it will not be coming back this year pending some sort of radical surprise. If we are lucky, there will be at least something more to share in the near part of next year.

Will season 7 be the final one for The Chi? At the moment nothing is concerned, but there is no denying that we’re at that point in the series’ run where a lot of these questions are going to be asked and understandably so. Series get more expensive as time goes on, even ones like this where there is at least a modest rotation when it comes to some of its cast. We just hope that no matter when it ends, the writers have enough of a heads-up. That way, there is a real opportunity to actually offer up some closure to some of these stories.

In theory, you could argue that this is really one of those series that could last for a long time still. After all, the main character here is the city, and people can always come and go … even though some goodbyes are hard.

