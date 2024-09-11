Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Is Leah vs. Chelsie imminent?

Here’s some bad news for Leah within the Big Brother 26 house — it has taken her 57 days to figure out how good Chelsie is as a player. Unfortunately, it’s also too little, too late.

Based on conversations with Leah and Quinn tonight, she’s noticed further how much she has thrown her under the bus, and that a lot of things socially this season were her doing — so much more than she ever realized.

Unfortunately for Leah, there are still some things that she is still struggling to figure out in the game, with one of the biggest ones being how much control Makensy has over Chelsie in the game. In between the conversations and even the bonding with her via religion, Chelsie has put in work to make sure that Makensy basically tells her everything. It’s almost impossible to think that Makensy is going to flip against her at this point, and it seems like there’s even a chance that she is going to surprise both Leah and Angela with where the votes ultimately fall.

It is rather ironic in a way that Quinn could end up with Angela’s support despite their history and yet, not end up getting people like Makensy and Cam he doesn’t have that much history beefing with.

As of tonight Quinn really hasn’t had the opportunities to campaign that he probably wishes that he did and to make matters worse, he’s still doing the bit where he’s pretending to be a beggar. It was funny early today and now, he is beating it into the ground. He needs to find a way to isolate Cam and Makensy and make good arguments to each of them — and also indicate that he will do good things for them. It has to be more about them more than simply himself. We don’t think Leah and Chelsie are about to argue, but there is something bubbling there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 26 now, including other feed updates

Do you think that Quinn is utterly doomed in Big Brother 26?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







