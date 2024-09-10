Sherwood season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following the big season 2 finale over at BBC One, is there a chance that a Sherwood season 3 is actually going to happen?

First and foremost, we should note that there are reasons aplenty to expect more. The first two seasons have been reasonably well-received by audiences and if that was not enough, it seems as though it is a commercial success. There are still many territories that have yet to experience the latest chapter of the story, so you can argue in that way that the jury is still out in regards to certain aspects of the long-term future.

For now, nothing has been decided, and we should note that patience may be a virtue while all parties work to figure this out. One thing that we’ve come to know when it comes to British series in particular is that they do not tend to operate under an extremely predictable timeframe. There are extremely long waits sometimes and that may prove to be the case here. It largely depends on when another story gets together and when everyone is available to get together and make more magic happen.

Of course, one of the real joys of a series like Sherwood is that the community is arguably its biggest star and because of that, you could make as many seasons as the parties involved really want. There is no exact limit on when the show could end, and that’s something that we are acutely aware of at this particular point.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best — though personally, we also do tend to think that if we get more, we are probably going to be waiting until 2026 at least in order to see it. For television series all over the world, it is becoming increasingly common for some of these incredibly-long waits to happen.

