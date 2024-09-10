Only Murders in the Building season 4: The Howard conundrum

Coming off of Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 3 on Hulu, we know that there are questions aplenty. Take, for exactly, who that voice is on the other side of the ham radio. Also, why do so many people on the West Tower of the Arconia have them?

Beyond just this particular episode, though, we’re well-aware of the fact that there have been questions regarding Howard Morris for years. Is he just a kindly friend of the trio, or is he some sort of larger big bad? There are those who think that he is a sort of Moriarty figure within this world, and is constantly plotting and scheming over what could be happening next to the trio.

Of course, no one is ever going to say whether or not this is the case. With that being said, Michael Cyril Creighton (who plays Howard) notes to The Wrap that it is intentional that people ask questions about this character. Also, he has no idea if his character will ever die:

“I don’t know that it’s a bad thing to be killed off on our show. I don’t want to be. I asked not to know, so I’ll never know what happens until I read the last episode, because I like to be surprised and figure it out on my own. But I think dying on the show is pretty dreamy, because then you get another season where they have to solve your murder … But I wouldn’t wish death upon myself. I would love to be part of this show for many, many, many years. But I never know what Howard’s fate is. He is always suspicious and always seems in danger. He’s a little bit of everything and that’s what’s so fun about him.”

Also, Howard seems to have more pets than almost any resident of a building. Remember that this is a guy on a list in regards to cats!

