FBI season 7 premiere spoilers: Setting up Tiffany’s exit?

If there is one thing that we know already about FBI season 7, it is that Katherine Renee Kane is going to exit at some point.

Based on all early indications, the actress’ departure as Tiffany is going to happen at some point fairly early on in the process. It may or may not be in the premiere, but if it’s not, you can expect to see it transpire at some point soon after that.

At the very least, today we have a better sense of what the foundation for this story is going to be. The title for the FBI season 7 premiere is “Abandoned.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below strongly hints at what the major case is going to be, and also how Tiffany is in the midst of a hard time:

“Abandoned” – The assassination of a seemingly ordinary Brooklyn plumber launches the team into a globe-spanning investigation that ruffles feathers with the CIA. Meanwhile, Tiffany struggles with fieldwork in the aftermath of the Hakim case, on the seventh season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Oct. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

No matter how Tiffany is written out of the show, it is at least our hope that we are going to see the character leave in a way in which that makes a reasonable amount of sense for who she is and what she’s gone through over the years. Also, we’d like the door to be open for future appearances! We know that this franchise is one of those universes where nobody is safe; however, at the same time the flagship series already had a key death last season. We don’t need characters taken out in this way all the time.

