Grey’s Anatomy season 21 spoilers: More Levi, Yasuda?

Now, there is a chance that you heard already that Jake Borelli and Midori Franchise are leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and their roles of Levi and Yasuda, during season 21.

With that being said, is there still a chance that you’re going to see more of them beyond their official “exits”? Strange as it may seem, it does still feel possible.

Speaking in a new interview right now with TVLine, showrunner Meg Marinis indicates that “you’re going to see those characters again,” which makes it feel like their exit may not necessarily be some sort of long-term goodbye. Of course, their exits may be in part of one of the biggest issues that Grey’s Anatomy deals with at this point. Namely, that they have an enormous cast and yet, are moving to a later timeslot where there are often less viewers. This means that there’s only so many cast members that they will be able to afford. Does it change how frustrating it is to lose cast members? Hardly.

At this point, the best thing that we can hope for is that the show manages to keep giving us great moments for these characters in the short amount of time we have them. The hardest part with Yasuda in general at this point is losing the character potentially at what is one of the most interesting parts of her arc … and right when it seemed like something was about to happen between her and Jules. We still can’t quite say what is going on there!

While there are some departures moving into the new season, there are also a few additions. You are going to see Jason George back here as Ben Warren; meanwhile, there is also a new chaplain who will have a significant arc in the story.

