Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Supergirl alum cast as Nora

There is a lot to look forward to when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 21, and that includes a chance to dive further into the past.

Sure, it may be easy to think that you’ve come to known Owen Hunt rather well over the incredibly long time that he’s been a part of the series, but are there still things we can learn? For now, at least, it appears that way.

Let’s get further into the latest headline now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, you are going to be seeing Supergirl / A Million Little Things alum Floriana Lima coming on board this season as Nora, a childhood friend of both Kevin McKidd’s character as well as his sister Megan. She comes in to the Grey Sloan after a “routine operation” at another hospital ends up putting her in a really perilous state.

The site further says that Nora is described as “a devoted mother and recent divorcée who is determined to do whatever it takes to survive so that she can be there for her children and experience the next chapter of her life.” Will these doctors help her along the way? That is obviously going to be one of the big components to this story!

In general, getting Lima on board helps to continue what we do think is a longstanding Grey’s Anatomy trend of having notable performers fill the role as important patients here and there. While you have some characters who take on this role and are gone almost immediately, you also do have some others that stick around for a while. The majority of the time, we tend to think that it is better when there is a healthy mixture.

While we cannot say anything when it comes to Lima’s particular debut on the show, we do think we’re going to see her before too long after the premiere.

