NCIS season 22 premiere spoilers: Is there a time jump ahead?

If you did not know already, the NCIS season 22 premiere is going to be eventful — after all, there are so many stories to consider!

What is rather curious to us is how the show has treated the subject of Jessica Knight over the past few months. For a long time, they acted like this was one of the biggest mysteries in TV history; now, however, the folks at CBS are fine just letting everyone know that Katrina Law is coming back. Are we surprised by that? Hardly, though we are a little surprised that she will be back in the premiere. After all, you could have argued that she would be MIA for at least the first episode to build up suspense.

With this being said, getting to see the character back in the premiere does not mean that she will be with the rest of the team. Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Steven D. Binder indicates that when the series returns, “we’re going to find her out there in San Diego, and she’s going to have gotten into some trouble. Fitting trouble for someone who’s a hostage negotiator … And that throws the whole trajectory of everything up in the air.”

Does this mean that she will have a certain element of regret? Of course, you have to wonder. This report does also mention that six months will have passed since the end of last season, and that does mean that there is a chance that she’s had a lot of time to mull over her choices. We’ll also get a chance to see where a lot of other characters are in life, in particular Jimmy Palmer. We know that he was scared of being abandoned last season, so how does he feel with Knight on a separate coast? They could still find a way to make things work…

