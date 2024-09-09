American Ninja Warrior season 17: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the events of the season 16 finale, is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing an American Ninja Warrior season 17 at NBC?

Now, before we go too much further here, let’s just start by stating the following: There is no official renewal yet. However, at the same time it feels pretty easy to say that you are going to see more. Why end this show now? It is a valuable institution and an important part of the schedule. Even though the live ratings are down versus season 15, you are talking here about a series that generated a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic this summer to go along with 2.7 million live viewers a week. These are not enormous numbers by any means; however, at the same time they are reasonable for the summer and that’s all NBC can really ask for.

One of the things that makes American Ninja Warrior such a solid performer for NBC is that it does have a solid stable of diehard fans, and there is also a format that allows people to come back at any time. Sure, you do have a larger investment if you watch every year and get to know some of the contestants. However, you can also pop in randomly and still enjoy the show without a whole lot of knowledge.

Now, just go ahead and know this: A lot of reality competition shows at the network don’t necessarily get a lot of big, official renewals for the public to see. Sometimes, they just come back and it is a little bit more under the radar. With this in mind, we tend to think that there’s probably going to be a new season and unless we hear otherwise, we will move forward thinking here that 100% something more will be coming.

What do you most want to see moving into American Ninja Warrior season 17?

Do you think there will or should be any major changes at this point? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







