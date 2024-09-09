Found season 2 spoilers: A larger look at Gabi’s guilt

The second season of Found is going to be coming to NBC soon and, of course, there is going to be all sorts of emotional conflict ahead.

So, where do we start things off in this piece? Let’s just remind you that moving forward, guilt could be a significant part of the story to come. Remember that Sir is out there, Lacey is in grave danger, and Gabi has to find a way to reconcile everything that has happened. Doing this is not going to be easy in the slightest.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll had the following to say all about what is coming up:

“Gabi’s guilt is on a 10 … Everything she’s done has been about keeping Lacey safe, and she achieved the exact opposite of that … [Moving forward, she must] reconcile that guilt and have it not shut her down in a way where it stops her ability to do the super important job she has.”

Obviously, we do tend to think that there will be a lot of opportunities coming up to see Gabi fight for those she cares about, while also taking individual cases at the same time. We’re going to be seeing a larger number of episodes than what we saw in season 1; by virtue of that, it means a chance to dive into a much deeper story. Every single character has more opportunities to shine and with that in mind, we tend to think that there are some surprises along the way.

The crazy thing at the heart of this show is that Sir is still important to a lot of these cases. The dynamic between him and Gabi is likely not going anywhere in the near future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Found now, including a trailer that shows Sazz on the loose

What do you most want to see moving into Found season 2 over at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







