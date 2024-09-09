Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, week 8

The week 8 Veto Ceremony has now taken place in the Big Brother 26 house — so what did the end result turn out to be?

We should note here first and foremost that there was a big decision for Makensy to make with the power. There was a part of her that wanted to use it on Angela so that Quinn could go up, mostly because she needed a bigger strategic resume. However, at the same time she needed to take the temperature of almost everyone — and also make sure people weren’t upset if she did use it.

Well, Makensy did decide to make the move this week, saving Angel and, in doing so, making a certain element of history. We’ve never seen someone be saved this many times in a season by different people with the Veto! This is especially funny when you consider the fact that she openly wanted Angela out following the first week of the season.

With Quinn now on the block he’s all but guaranteed a goner, but he’s actually taking it okay, all things considered. Leah is actually a lot more upset seemingly than he is, at least when it comes to vocalizing it publicly. She and Makensy probably do need each other moving forward, especially since Chelsie is already out to make Leah into one of the next big enemies in the game. This is a classic game strategy at this point — to constantly have another target ahead of you.

The biggest risk with this entire move is that you are effectively leaving Kimo, Rubina, and T’kor in the game for another week — that s a solid trio, and you know that Chelsie has some attachments there as well. If Makensy can win a lot of comps the rest of the way, she may be fine … this is just a move we’re not sure we would have done at this point since Angela has no loyalty to anyone.

