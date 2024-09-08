Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: What will Makensy do? (day 55)

If there is one thing that we can clearly rely on with Big Brother 26 at this point, it’s that every single plan ends up being a mess.

After all, consider what we’ve seen the past few hours alone. While it felt like yesterday Kimo and Angela were going to remain on the block together, Angela told Chelsie that Leah and Quinn were working with the group of Rubina, T’kor, and Kimo — who a lot of people in the house call “the trio.” Angela was not exactly accurately when it comes to some of her reads and yet, Chelsie either believed them or wanted to because really, she’d prefer Leah to leave the game.

After all of this happened, Veto winner Makensy had a conversation with Chelsie and within that, the target started to shift over to Quinn instead. We don’t think that Makensy would willingly target Leah right now, even if she knows that Leah is fully out for herself. (She is, however, potentially setting her up as a target for next week.)

Since all of this happened, Makensy has held court with some meetings, including with Rubina and T’kor together. It is hard to determine where the problems actually began with this conversation. For starters, anytime Makensy wins something she thinks that she is one of the greatest players in the history of the show. Her reads are always off, including that she does not see that if she works with the trio, she is clearly #4 and they will prioritize each other first. She’s also bashing Leah repeatedly despite wanting Quinn out first.

What makes all of this so bizarre is that for some reason, nobody in the game seems that threatened by the trio — even Chelsie doesn’t seem to be that worried about it! She’ll probably be okay if they stick around because she and T’kor have a bond, but it is continually bizarre that just leaving them all together is okay.

