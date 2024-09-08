Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Angela turns on Leah? (day 55)

If there is one thing that we know with confidence Angela is going to do on Big Brother 26, it is create a catastrophic situation for her own allies. She turned on Tucker after he used the Veto on her, so why wouldn’t she do the same thing to Leah?

The funniest thing with Angela is that her playbook is almost always the same — she invents some narrative in her head that is only partially true, tells people about it, and then cries once she gets called out. Yet, nobody ever thinks that she’s a major threat so they keep her. It’s why she is in the jury now! For drama’s sake we want her to be around for a while, though we fear having to hear a three-hour speech from her on finale night about how this is her “dream” as though nobody else feels the same way.

Earlier this morning, Angela went to Chelsie with the presumption that T’kor, Rubina, and Kimo are working with Quinn and Leah — basically, something that she’s largely made up. It is true that the Visionaries were a thing for a while and that Quinn and Leah are closer now that Joseph is gone … but they all aren’t exactly some tight block. Angela turning on Leah in this way is hilarious, but what makes it even funnier is that she seemingly did this to get and get Quinn up on the block.

Does Chelsie actually believe Angela? If you listened to her conversation with Cam after the fact (one where she claimed that Angela doesn’t really lie), you could argue that she does. However, we tend to think the truth here is a little bit more complicated. We tend to think that she does really want Leah on the block this week and will use this to get what she wants — provided that she can convince Makensy to use the Veto on Angela.

It is far too early to know if this will happen but if it does, Angela will totally spiral since her own idea will have an unintended result. Meanwhile, whatever joy Quinn had yesterday will instantly backfire on him.

Related – See more about the T’kor / Rubina conflict from yesterday

Do you think that Angela’s crazy plan on Big Brother 26 could work?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







