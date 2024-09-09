Industry season 3 episode 5: Did Yasmin kill her father?

Given what we just saw on Industry season 3 episode 5, is this the perfect time to resurrect theories about Yasmin and her father? It feels that way.

After all, for weeks now there have been theories that the character may have actually killed her old man, and she even tells Robert that she did near the end of the episode! Was it a joke, or just a way to get a rise out of him? You can obviously argue that, but there are a lot of other possibilities that you’re left to ponder over here as well since this show does keep some of its cards close to the vest.

Also, remember that Yasmin does view her father as a source of significant trauma for her, and you cannot just rule this out. You could even argue that the jokey way she made the confession was actually her way to throw it out into the universe — and if it is true, there are indeed a lot of other questions about how all of this could lead to a really messy remainder of the season. What will Rob choose to say, if anything?

Regardless of what happened here with her father, there are still questions surrounding another story at present: What is happening with Yasmin and Henry. Does she actually like him, or is she just trying to find a way to control him? Speaking to GQ, here is what Marisa Abela had to say about her character:

I think she has real feelings for him. I’m not sure that those feelings are love, but I think she feels safe around him and very secure around him, and I think that makes her want to be closer to him. I don’t think it’s a purely strategic move. She enjoys the way that he makes her feel, but that’s not necessarily about romantic love.

