Industry season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Yasmin falls apart?

Is Industry season 3 episode 6 going to be one of the most important ones of the entire season? Based on early details, that could end up being the case!

First and foremost, though, let’s just comment here that the title for this episode is rather unusual in “Nikki Beach, or: So Many Ways to Lose.” What does that mean? Well, Nikki Beach is a beach-club / resort concept that has locations in various spots all over the world. (The flagship one is located in Miami Beach.) Meanwhile, the second part of this title may just be a reference to the high element of risk-taking that is here within the story. We’ve seen that, time and time again, with the likes of Yasmin and Harper. It only makes sense that they will have a huge role to play in what lies ahead.

Below, you can see the Industry season 3 episode 6 synopsis with some additional information all about what’s ahead:

Invigorated by LeviathanAlpha’s success, Harper pitches an idea to Petra that finds them visiting London’s top financial institutions – including Pierpoint. Later, Yasmin leans on Harper when her world is upended by catastrophic news.

Yasmin has already gone through a lot this season, and this is the sort of reveal that does make us worried about her future. Meanwhile, Harper could find herself perhaps more stressed and strained than we have seen from her. While she’s had some successes so far this season, those have been inevitably paired with a number of setbacks as well. She has not been able to have a consistent path, but who really does within the world of high-level finance? Even the most successful clearly have plenty of warts, and this is the sort of show which has no real problem exposing those time and time again.

Given that we are past the halfway point of the season now, we certainly think that the drama and intensity is only going to keep rising from here on out.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Industry season 3 episode 6 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







