Industry season 3 episode 6 promo: A Harper, Yasmin secret?

Given that there are only two episodes to go on Industry season 3 before we get around to the finale, doesn’t a lot have to happen now?

Well, in a lot of ways it feels like the pace is ratcheting up slightly now — and yet, it is hard to really know how to top a reveal suggesting that Yasmin may have killed her own father. We do think there are a lot of questions as to if she was serious when she said it to Rob, but it feels ambiguous on purpose.

Speaking of ambiguity here, let’s throw out another question here: Was Harper somehow involved, or helped to cover it up? This is a theory that has been out there for a while, and the synopsis suggests the two characters have a huge story ahead: “… Yasmin leans on Harper when her world is upended by catastrophic news.” Does this mean some of the truth is starting to come out here?

Well, we will have to wait and see on a lot of this, but the promo for what’s ahead certainly showed that these two characters will have more time together. Also, we saw a situation in the promo that revolves around shorting Pierpoint. What is that going to mean for the company? We certainly do sit back and wonder if this company is going to crumble or not by the end of the season. We’ll admit that the financial stuff with this show can be interesting, but we’re personally so much more invested in the character stuff. After all, you’ve got Yasmin’s messy relationships, Harper’s new placement, and also whether or not Eric is going to completely crumble when it feels like he is on the brink of it constantly. There are so many different ways the story can evolve.

