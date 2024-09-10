Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 3: Perfect strangers

We are used to surprises within the world of Only Murders in the Building, but who imagined that a classic sitcom would play a central role this week?

With this, let’s go ahead and have a talk about Perfect Strangers, shall we? The theme song for the show, as it turns out, has a frequent presence on the ham radio that has become a major part of the story — one that dates all the way back to season 3 when Sazz was listening in on it. What is the meaning for the song? Is there a meaning for the song? There is a lot to think about here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

If nothing else, the Perfect Strangers theme did inspire a pretty fun bit where Zach Galifianakis and Oliver seemingly managed to get to know each other a little bit better. Connections to the song also led to a major revelation when it comes to a certain frequency — which then led to Charles, Mabel, and Oliver getting in contact with a mysterious voice who urged them to steer clear.

Is this person Dudenoff, or someone at least familiar with Dudenoff? This is the cliffhanger that you have to consider for now, along with the fact that Rudy has a not-so-great history with the person. We saw a photo within his apartment with the rest of the Westies, but with someone blacked out holding the pig. It’s possible of course that Dudenoff is responsible for also giving Rudy his own ham radio; all he said about it was that it came courtesy of a friend, but he did not offer much in the way of further information about that.

Related – What lies ahead on the next Only Murders in the Building episode?

What did you think about the Perfect Strangers inclusions on Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming to get some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







