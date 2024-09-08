Tulsa King season 2: Will it air on CBS?

In the wake of tonight’s Tulsa King season 1 finale at CBS, it makes sense to have a discussion here in regards to season 2. Will you have a chance to eventually see it on the broadcast network someday?

We totally get why the question is out there, as there are a number of people who do not have Paramount+ and would still love an opportunity to see the Sylvester Stallone series in action. However, for now there is no clear evidence you will see these episodes away from their streaming home anytime soon.

If you have not heard for whatever reason, Tulsa King season 2 will be premiering on Paramount+ next week and all of this was pretty darn intentional. The idea was to use the CBS airings to get people hooked, though it remains to be seen if we’re actually going to see much n the way of a direct carryover with viewership or not. The last thing that Paramount wants to do here is create a situation where viewers automatically expect season 2 to air on CBS later; after all, if that is the case, they may not subscribe!

With this in mind, we don’t foresee the second season airing on broadcast anytime soon. If it ever does, it will be a situation where you have a chance to see it potentially next summer. Even that is not guaranteed, largely because the bulk of Paramount+ shows never end up coming to broadcast for a full season. We have not exactly seen this with 1923 or Lioness, largely because with a lot of these shows, you would have to do a considerable amount of editing if you were ever able to see this in the broadcast medium.

For now, our advice is simply this: Just be happy that you got the see the show at all on CBS! Hopefully, it gave you some fun escapism.

