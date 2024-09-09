Slow Horses season 4 episode 2 preview: Lamb’s interrogation

As we head into Slow Horses season 4 episode 2 on Apple TV+ this week, it feels pretty clear that Jackson Lamb will want answers. How will he go about that pursuit? Well, the situation that he’s facing now is a little bit complicated.

If you have not seen the synopsis for this upcoming episode, “Lamb suspects that David knows more than he’s letting on.” Now, this certainly suggests that Gary Oldman’s character is going to do whatever he can to question him, but how on Earth do you really do that here?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Slow Horses discussion — there will be weekly reviews all season!

Well, as many of you are aware, David is showing signs of severe decline — his memory is not entirely there, and he is an unreliable narrator. So, in the event that Lamb does decide to question him, that is going to be a really significant obstacle for him. Lamb may or may not have any communication with River, so his grandfather may be the only source of information he has! We probably do not have to tell you at this point how much of a problem that could be.

What we know about River’s situation is quite simple: He is heading off to France with a passport for one Adam Lockhead, who we can assume was the man David killed in his home. Why target David? Based on a lot of the teases that have been thrown out there for this season already, it feels like it is tied in some way to some major secrets from his past. Are these secrets that he would even be able to remember? That could be one obstacle, with another being who and when he decides to tell these said secrets to…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Slow Horses right now, including the possibility of a new Louisa romance

What do you most want to see moving into Slow Horses season 4 episode 2 on Apple TV+?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







