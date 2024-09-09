Only Murders in the Building season 4: Selena Golez’s pitch

Is there ever a universe where Mabel Mora ends up being the killer on an Only Murders in the Building season? On the surface, the idea of that feels a little bit crazy, especially since it is hard to imagine the show continuing in its current form if it happens. If she is a killer, how does she continue to solve other cases? (Maybe if it was self-defense, but we’re not sure that this suits the tone of the series at all.)

Regardless of any of our own personal questions or concerns, we can confirm that the idea was brought up by none other than Selena Gomez herself!

Speaking per Variety while at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Emmy-nominated actress had the following to say on it:

“I did pitch that [idea] … I don’t think it’s going to work out, but who knows? You never know.”

Maybe it could happen in a final season? That’s possible, though personally we like Mabel best as someone who is able to pursue and find justice for others in a rather atypical way. She clearly has a huge role to play for the rest of the season working to undercover what happened to Sazz Pataki. Based on what has been hyped up about the next episode already, the character will find herself at times in a spot coming up where she has to work with Eva Longoria, who is playing the new, “movie” version of Mabel. As you would imagine, that is going to lead to both comedy and complications — two of the things that this show tends to do almost better than any other one out there.

