Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 3. Christmas Guy!

In a couple of days you are going to have a chance to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 3 and within that, a chance to see the official debut of one Kumail Nanjiani. The actor was teased briefly in episode 2, but only in the context of who he is: A guy who lifts weights a lot, but also has his entire place decorated in various Christmas decorations.

So why is he important in the story of Sazz’s murder? Well, we know that there was some tinsel within that mystery Dudenoff apartment within the West Tower of the Arconia, and that could lead to a wide array of questions. Is there a reason that he would have gone after either Sazz or Charles, who very well may have been the intended target of the gunshot? We cannot give you all the answers. However, at the same time we can share a small preview featuring Christmas All the Time Guy.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview for the next Only Murders in the Building episode courtesy of Nanjiani’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — he is going to be spending at least a little bit of time with Mabel and then Eva Longoria, who is presumably getting to know her better for the movie based on the podcast. He brings the two of them some protein eggnogs, something that may be holiday themed and yet, at the same time are completely disgusting.

So why is someone celebrating Christmas all the time? It’s one question that we hope gets answered but for Kumail, he notes that it was actually rather easy to fall into this role. He explains to Kimmel that he did not get a chance to really celebrate Christmas until moving to America as an adult and because of that, he relates to an extreme amount of affection for the holiday.

