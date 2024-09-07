Only Murders in the Building season 4: The Paramount decision

We’ve heard a lot of interesting stories already when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 4 — from a behind the scenes perspective, this one may be among the most interesting out there.

If you want a pretty quick summary of what we’re talking about here, the Hulu series is produced by 20th Television, which is under the larger Disney umbrella. However, on the show itself this season, you have most likely seen the trio of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver head out to Los Angeles to see their podcast turned into a movie by Paramount. This is a rival company to Disney and because of that, it is fair to wonder the following: Why was this choice made?

As it turns out, there is a pretty particular reason for it. According to a report from Deadline, the move to use Paramount for both the movie and the studio lot was a creative one. The writers’ room for the series is actually based on the Paramount lot in California, which is where another show from executive producer Dan Fogelman filmed in This Is Us. The writers came up with the idea of having Paramount Pictures pursue the trio, and it ended up getting approved through all the proper channels as an example of inter-studio synergy. It helps that the Paramount lot does have some iconic imagery. It also houses that New York street that we saw during the premiere.

For the time being, we do think that this was the right decision. After all, a part of us feels like it would almost be too obvious product-placement if Charles, Mable, and Oliver were suddenly surrounded by all things Disney at all times here. It is better to make things feel a little more organic, and have the focus be more on the murders.

