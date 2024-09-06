Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 3: Westie suspects?

In a few days, Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 3 is going to be coming to Hulu — so, who are the suspects?

Through a lot of episode 2, we had a chance to spend a significant amount of time with some of the residents of the West Tower — otherwise known as the Westies. We have Richard Kind’s character of Vince Fish, the Sauce Family, and then also the Christmas All the Time Guy. Could really one of them actually be legitimate concerns for the murder of Sazz Pataki?

Well, we should note here, of course, that all of these suspects do have something rather important in common: Access. To be specific, access to the Dudenoff apartment, where it appears as though the killer was when they fired the shot. The problem here comes down to motive — what was it?

For Fish, it does not seem like he has any reason at all to take out either Charles or Sazz. Meanwhile, would his pink eye distract him from being able to fire a specific shot like this? You can argue that the family patriarch of the Sauces would be jealous of his wife’s attention looking at Charles constantly … but that is flimsy at best. The daughter, meanwhile, simply seems too young.

This brings us to Mr. Christmas, and that’s where things could get interesting moving forward. Why did we not see him in episode 2? There is always a chance that we’re going to learn more about him soon and honestly, we hope that we do. If it is not one of the Westies who is responsible, then they may be able to share some clues — if we’re lucky, at least.

