Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, September 9, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We don’t think it will be a surprise to anyone out there that we want the crime drama back soon! After all, there has been some news that has come out over the past few days that has us all the more intrigued about the future!

Before we get into some more of that, though, it makes sense that this is where we deliver the bad news that once again, the series is off the air tonight. The plan is to bring the series back moving into Monday, October 14, where it will air in the same 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot.

So while there may not be much in the way of specific intel yet about the premiere, we do at least know that one big story is going to be getting a chance to see what happens if the team gets divided up further. You are going to see McGee potentially looking at a promotion, whereas Torres is undercover and Jessica Knight is out on the West Coast. However, you are going to have a chance to see Katrina Law back in some capacity when Parker heads to California for a case — does this mean that she will be reconsidering her career change? That’s possible, but far from concerned.

It’s clear that this is the sort of show that loves to introduce some potential big swings in the early going and yet, we don’t think the end results here are going to signal some sort of drastic change to the classic NCIS format. We tend to think that the series will in some way eventually become procedural again with unique cases front and center and honestly, we don’t mind! That is the bread and butter of this world a lot of the time.

