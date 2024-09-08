For All Mankind season 5 premiere date: September 2024 update

Now that we are into the month of September, is there more good news on the horizon when it comes to For All Mankind season 5? Well, there are SO many different things to be excited about at this particular point in time.

First and foremost, though, know this: The space opera at Apple TV+ is currently in production, meaning that there is a lot to look forward to! The question here is 1) when production will be done and then 2) when the streaming service actually wants it to premiere.

The primary order of business here, of course, is just noting that we do not think that the powers-that-be are going to rush anything along. For All Mankind has already experienced some delays due to the strikes of last year, and those who are eager to still watch at this point will be checking it out regardless.

Our sentiment at the moment is that we’re going to see the series back at some point next year; however, the odds of getting more news on it now are pretty much slim to none. There’s no real need to announce something while filming is happening. The most important thing is that the new season is just as intense and thought-provoking as what we’ve seen in the past.

The biggest question we have

Well, that’s rather simple: How important will the Goldilocks asteroid be to expanding space travel? Ed got his wish at the end of last season and for now, this does at least stabilize the value of Happy Valley as a base. However, at the same time, it does little to nothing when it comes to actually ensuring that Ed is going to be alive to see it after a time jump…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

