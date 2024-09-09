Chicago Med season 10 star on possible Hannah, Archer romance

Is there a chance that Chicago Med could actually go there with Hannah Asher and Dean Archer at some point in season 10?

The first thing that we really should do here is of course note that there’s a reason why this relationship is a talking about. There are a lot of people out there ‘shipping these characters, and there has been for some time, and we get it! For starters, there is a fun chemistry between the two, and there is always going to be intrigue around unexpected relationships on a show like this.

However, for the time being it is important to note that Asher is romantically attached to Ripley, pending of course where things go after the end of last season. There is no direct evidence that an Archer romance will be coming soon, but who is to say on this for sure?

Speaking to TVLine, Jessy Schram had the following to say on at least her perception of where things stand:

“The reality is that, while they’re both working at the hospital, there’s nothing that’s ever completely off the table … I absolutely love the Archer/Asher relationship. I adore working with Steven Weber. I think we have something really fun and really interesting within the characters really relating to each other in their struggles of being broken individuals, and I think that they have a really cool dynamic, and I wonder, if they were to ever make that romantic, if it would shift the dynamic in a way that we would actually desire more or less of.”

Schram says that in the end, she is open to just about anything, but absolutely we’re going to have to wait and see how the story plays out here. We tend to think the most important thing that happens here is that any relationship feels organic.

