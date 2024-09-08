NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date: A September 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to get an NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date between now and the end of the month?

Well, we do think that this month in particular is when some speculation over this could start to hit a fever pitch, and for many reasons. For starters, filming for the Michael Weatherly – Cote de Pablo series has been going on for a little while now. Also, the flagship NCIS is premiering on October 14! There will inevitably be more questions about the Paramount+ spin-off just by virtue of that. Also, consider the fact that a lot of series at the streaming service tend to have a pretty fast turnaround from the end of production to coming on the air. Just think about the fact that Taylor Sheridan has four shows on the air this year alone in Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lioness, and Landman. That is without even mentioning his big-money show in Yellowstone, which is on Paramount Network.

What we are trying to say with Sheridan here is that there is an argument to be made that Tony & Ziva could be ready to go this year, but it really comes down to if airing it then is what Paramount+ actually wants. Our feeling right now is that the series could be back at any point between December and February and if it comes before then, we’d consider it a thrill. It will likely be timed to a spot where it makes sense within the larger NCIS franchise, especially if there is some sort of tease for it on the flagship show.

For now, it feels like September is a little bit early to get a premiere date — but who knows? There is certainly a chance that we could be surprised and an announcement could come sooner rather than later. (The best-case scenario to us is that we do get an announcement around the main series next month.)

